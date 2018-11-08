Isaac (ankle) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Wizards, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.

This will be Isaac's fourth straight missed game while he continues to nurse a right ankle sprain. The good news is that Isaac was able to do some sprinting and shooting after practice, but it appears as though he is still a ways away from returning to the floor. Given that much of Isaac's rookie campaign was plagued by an ankle injury, the Magic will likely continue to exercise every possible caution with him. Wesley Iwundu will continue starting in his absence.