Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Out again Friday
Isaac (ankle) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Wizards, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.
This will be Isaac's fourth straight missed game while he continues to nurse a right ankle sprain. The good news is that Isaac was able to do some sprinting and shooting after practice, but it appears as though he is still a ways away from returning to the floor. Given that much of Isaac's rookie campaign was plagued by an ankle injury, the Magic will likely continue to exercise every possible caution with him. Wesley Iwundu will continue starting in his absence.
More News
-
Week 4 NBA Injury Analysis
When is John Collins likely to return to the Hawks lineup? What's the latest on injured Kevin...
-
CBS Waiver Wire Week 4
The Knicks and Timberwolves bear watching with rotations in flux, and so do players like under-owned...
-
Fantasy Basketball waiver wire, Week 4
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 4 Preview
The schedule doesn't offer many clues, so how should Fantasy players approach Week 4?
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 4
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...