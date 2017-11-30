Isaac (ankle) will not play in Friday's game against the Warriors, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Make that 10 straight absences for Isaac, who continues to battle soreness in his sprained right ankle. The rookie is progressing, having gone through non-contact drills earlier in the week, but it looks like it could still be several days before he is able to return to the court in a full capacity.

