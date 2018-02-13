Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Out again Wednesday
Isaac (ankle) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Hornets, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.
This officially rules Isaac out until after the All-Star break, which was expected for the rookie seeing as though he hasn't played since late December. Isaac will be able to take next week-plus to put in some extra rehab work as necessary on his right ankle, and the Magic should have an update on his status at some point next week.
