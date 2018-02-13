Play

Isaac (ankle) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Hornets, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

This officially rules Isaac out until after the All-Star break, which was expected for the rookie seeing as though he hasn't played since late December. Isaac will be able to take next week-plus to put in some extra rehab work as necessary on his right ankle, and the Magic should have an update on his status at some point next week.

