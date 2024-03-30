Isaac will not play in Saturday's matchup with the Grizzlies due to right hamstring maintenance.

With Orlando playing the second night of a back-to-back set, the team will opt to err on the side of caution with Isaac. The defensive minded big man accumulated three points (1-3 FG, 1-3 3PT), five rebounds, one assist, one steal and two blocks across 17 minutes in Friday's loss to the Clippers. His next chance to suit up will come Monday versus Portland.