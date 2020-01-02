Isaac was diagnosed with a severe left knee sprain and bone contusion, and will be re-evaluated in approximately two months, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Isaac suffered the injury during Wednesday's win over the Wizards, and while he avoided structural damage to his ACL, MCL and PCL, the third-year forward is still expected to remain sidelined into March. In his extended absence, Terrence Ross and Wes Iwundu are candidates to see increased run.