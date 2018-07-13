Isaac will not play during Thursday's summer league game against the Jazz due to "general soreness", Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Amidst many practices and games, Isaac is being given some rest. The second-year player, who played just 535 minutes due to injury as a rookie, is averaging 14.3 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.7 blocks and 1.3 steals through three summer league tilts.