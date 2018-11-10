Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Out Sunday vs. Knicks
Isaac (ankle) is out Sunday against the Knicks, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.
Isaac has been doing shooting and conditioning work after practice, but is still not ready to return. His next opportunity to play arrives Monday against the Wizards.
