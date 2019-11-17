Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Out Sunday
Isaac (ankle) will not play Sunday against Washington, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.
Isaac also missed Friday's game against San Antonio, but his absence Sunday comes as a surprise after he was able to go through a full practice Saturday. Al-Farouq Aminu got the start in Isaac's place against San Antonio, and that'll likely be the case again Sunday.
