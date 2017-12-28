Isaac (ankle) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Pistons, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Isaac re-aggravated a previous right ankle injury during Tuesday's game against Heat and will now have to remain on the sidelines for the third time over the last four games. With Aaron Gordon (calf) also potentially sitting out, the Magic could be very short-handed at power forward, which would likely mean big minutes for Mario Hezonja, while guys like Marreese Speights and Wesley Iwundu pick up some extra run in the frontcourt as well.