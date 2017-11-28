Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Out Wednesday vs. Thunder
Isaac (ankle) has been ruled out for Wednesday's matchup with the Thunder, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.
Isaac was able to go through some non-contact drills earlier Tuesday, but is still dealing with some lingering soreness in his sprained right ankle, so the Magic will continue to remain cautious with his recovery. Look for Isaac to miss a ninth straight game Wednesday, with his next opportunity to see the court coming on Friday against the Warriors.
