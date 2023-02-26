Isaac won't play Monday against the Pelicans due to a right hamstring strain, Khobi Price of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Isaac returned to action at the end of January following a two and a half year hiatus due to injuries and appeared in 11 of 14 contests, with his only absences coming during back-to-back sets. The 2017 first-round pick was held out of Saturday's loss to Indiana, marking his first absence that wasn't part of a back-to-back, due to what was initially thought to be rest purposes, but Isaac is now being listed with a hamstring strain. This is certainly a concerning development for the oft-injured forward, and while the severity of the issue remains unclear, Orlando is expected to be extremely cautious with him moving forward.