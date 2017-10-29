Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Out with illness Sunday
Isaac is dealing with an illness and has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Hornets, Josh Robbins of OrlandoMagic.com reports.
This is the first we've heard of the illness for Isaac, who attempted to go through pregame warmups, but ultimately didn't feel well enough to take the court. The Magic are currently heading into a back-to-back set, so it's also unclear if Isaac will be ready ahead of Monday's tilt with the Pelicans. With Isaac out, that could mean a few more minutes off the bench for guys like Jonathon Simmons and Marreese Speights at the two forward spots.
