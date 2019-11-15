Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Out with sprained ankle
Isaac has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Spurs due to a right sprained ankle.
Isaac's injury seemingly came out of nowhere, but it's serious enough to force him to miss time. Al-Farouq Aminu and Terrence Ross will be candidates to start in Isaac's absence.
