Isaac logged eight points (3-5 FG, 2-3 3Pt), 11 rebounds, one assist and three blocks across 22 minutes during Wednesday's 94-90 win over the Pacers.

Isaac provided a big lift off the Magic bench in Wednesday's contest, leading all bench players in rebounds while pacing the team in blocks and coming up two points shy of a double-double. Isaac set new season highs in blocks and boards, posting his first double-digit rebound outing of the year. He has now recorded at least eight points in four contests, including in three of his last five outings.