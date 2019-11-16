Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Participates fully in practice
Isaac (ankle) was a full go in Saturday's practice and can be considered questionable for Sunday's tilt with Washington, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.
Isaac was able to participate fully in Saturday's non-contact practice after missing Friday's tilt with San Antonio with a sprained right ankle. If he's forced to miss a second-straight contest, look for Al-Farouq Aminu and Terrence Ross to see additional run.
