Isaac put up 19 points (8-13 FG, 3-8 3Pt), six rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal in 29 minutes Tuesday in the Magic's 104-99 win over the Heat.

After emerging as a viable secondary scorer for the Magic since early February, Isaac endured a rough patch over the previous four games, topping out at 11 points while shooting a collective 34.4 percent from the field. His efficiency recovered nicely Tuesday, enabling Isaac to finish with his most points since Feb. 12. The second-year forward is still likely to be somewhat inconsistent on offense the rest of the way, but he usually atones for his occasional deficiencies as a scorer with useful numbers in the defensive categories.