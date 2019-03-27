Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Picks up offense in win
Isaac put up 19 points (8-13 FG, 3-8 3Pt), six rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal in 29 minutes Tuesday in the Magic's 104-99 win over the Heat.
After emerging as a viable secondary scorer for the Magic since early February, Isaac endured a rough patch over the previous four games, topping out at 11 points while shooting a collective 34.4 percent from the field. His efficiency recovered nicely Tuesday, enabling Isaac to finish with his most points since Feb. 12. The second-year forward is still likely to be somewhat inconsistent on offense the rest of the way, but he usually atones for his occasional deficiencies as a scorer with useful numbers in the defensive categories.
More News
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Well-rounded line in win•
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Doesn't score in win•
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Flirts with double-double•
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Strong outing in loss•
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Shoots well again in losing effort•
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Strong run rages on•
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...