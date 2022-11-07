Isaac (knee) said Monday that he feels closer than he's ever been to returning to game action since his last NBA appearance Aug. 2, 2020, but he'll still need to use "the next few weeks" to get back into playing shape and integrate himself with the team, Khobi Price of the Orlando Sentinel reports. "I've been playing [5-on-5] the last few weeks and just getting in shape," Isaac said. "I'm still getting there. But in terms of body, knees and hamstrings, everything is great. I'm just not in game shape."

Isaac was first sidelined on account of the torn ACL he sustained while playing at the NBA bubble in Orlando, and he later underwent surgery on his left knee to address that injury as well as damage to his meniscus. After sitting out the entire 2020-21 season, Isaac was expected to return to the court at some point in 2021-22, only to suffer an injury to his right hamstring during the rehab process and requiring another procedure back in March. Updates since that hamstring procedure have been few and far between, and at this stage, the Magic no longer appear to be viewing the 2017 lottery pick as a core piece in their rebuilding effort. The fact that he's advanced to 5-on-5 work is at least a positive step for Isaac, but because of his lengthy layoff, he sounds like he'll still need at least a few more weeks to regain enough conditioning just to be available to play brief spurts off the bench for the Magic. Even though Isaac has shown in the past that he's a game-changing defender when healthy, his uncertain timeline to debut along with the fact that he'll likely face significant playing-time restrictions makes it tough to justify holding him in most fantasy leagues.