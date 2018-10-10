Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Playing on minutes limit Wednesday
Isaac (ankle) will play on a minutes restriction Wednesday against the Grizzlies, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.
Isaac has been sidelined since last Monday after rolling his ankle. There was cause for concern, as ankle and foot issues allowed Isaac only 19 games during his rookie campaign. However, it appears the medical staff is confident letting Isaac see the court for limited action.
