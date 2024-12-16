Isaac (hamstring) tallied three points (1-1 FG, 1-1 3Pt), three rebounds, two blocks and one steal across 15 minutes off the bench in Sunday's 100-91 loss to the Knicks.

After missing the Magic's last three games with a right hamstring strain, Isaac made his return to action Sunday and, as usual, offered most of his value on the defensive end. Though Paolo Banchero (oblique) still looks to be at least a week away from being cleared to play, Isaac may not get the chance to see his minutes ramp up dramatically while the Magic deploy Wendell Carter as their starting power forward.