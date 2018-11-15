Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Plays 16 minutes off bench
Isaac played 16 minutes off the bench in Wednesday's win over the Sixers.
Making his return from a six-game absence due to an ankle injury, Isaac was restricted to 16 minutes of action, but his workload figures to increase over the next few games. Isaac finished with four points (1-3 FG, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and one block.
