Isaac failed to score but added five rebounds and three blocks in 18 minutes during Saturday's 107-100 victory over the Grizzlies.

Isaac saw 18 minutes of playing time Saturday, blocking three shots in the process. He doesn't possess much upside from an offensive perspective but has managed to record four blocks and two steals in his two games since returning from injury. While the Magic aren't throwing the towel in like some other teams, he should still be able to carve out a regular role for the remainder of the season and could be a nice defensive streaming option.