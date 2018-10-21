Isaac tallied eight points (3-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 0-2 FT), six rebounds, two steals, and one block in 27 minutes during Saturday's 116-115 loss to Philadelphia.

Isaac's statistical production continues to struggle as he delivered just eight points in Saturday's loss. The biggest takeaway from this outing was that he saw 27 minutes of playing time. This was likely due in part to the face that Jonathon Simmons (personal) was missing but nonetheless is a positive. Isaac was able to add a combined three defensive stats and this is where the bulk of his fantasy value lies. Owners who drafted him will need to be patient with the lanky sophomore and hopefully, could be rewarded sooner rather than later.