Isaac scored 12 points (4-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT) and added six rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block in 31 minutes Tuesday against the Heat.

With the game well in hand late in the third quarter, Isaac was given a bit more run than usual, seeing a season-high 31 minutes. The second-year forward has played well of late, scoring in double-digits in three of his last four games, although with Aaron Gordon once again healthy, Isaac may not be given enough minutes to continue to produce similar numbers.