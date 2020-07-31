Isaac posted 16 points (6-7 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and one steal in 16 minutes during Friday's 128-118 win over the Nets.

Isaac played his first regular-season game since Jan. 1 on Friday, and he looked excellent in limited action. He missed just one shot all game and hit two three-pointers, which he had only done six times prior this season. Look for him to see a little more run when the Magic face the Kings on Sunday.