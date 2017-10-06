Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Plays good defense Thursday
Isaac tallied two points (1-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 0-2 FT), three rebounds, two blocks, one steal and one assist across 17 minutes during 112-89 win over the Mavericks.
Isaac came back down to earth Thursday after dropping a team-high 15 points during Monday's preseason debut loss to the Grizzlies. That said, he still flashed his defensive potential, needing just 17 minutes to collect two blocks and one steal. Able to play both forward slots, Isaac should play a significant role for the Magic this season, whether he starts or comes off the pine.
