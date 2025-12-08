Isaac recorded four points (1-1 FG, 2-4 FT), two rebounds and one block over 11 minutes during Sunday's 106-100 loss to the Knicks.

Isaac has not eclipsed 20 minutes of playing time all season and has seen the court even less with the return of Paolo Banchero (groin). While Isaac is usually on the court as a defensive specialist, his lack of volume does not make him a roster candidate in most formats. However, Franz Wagner (lower leg) left this contest early, and if he misses extended time, the Magic might have no choice but to play Isaac more.