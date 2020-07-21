Isaac continues to go through 5-on-5 work during practices, but it remains unclear if he'll play during the NBA restart, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

Coach Steve Clifford said back on July 13 that the team likely won't make a decision on Isaac's status for another "two or three weeks," but the fact that Isaac is participating in regular 5-on-5 sessions has to be viewed as a positive indication. The third-year forward hasn't played since suffering a knee injury on Jan. 1, so if he does return in Orlando, he will have had roughly seven months to recover. "I'm optimistic," Isaac said of his chances to gain medical clearance. "I have no reservations in my mind about it. If I'm ready to play and if I get the clearance, I'm ready to go."