Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Pops for 22 in big win
Isaac scored 22 points (9-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT) while adding eight rebounds, four blocks and a steal in 29 minutes during Friday's 118-86 win over the Grizzlies.
The third-year forward topped 20 points for the second time in nine games, but it's his work on the defensive end that's been especially impressive to begin the season. Isaac has recorded at least three blocks in four straight games and multiple blocks in every game but one, and he's also grabbed multiple steals in five of the last seven contests. The 21-year-old was the sixth overall pick in the 2017 draft, so there's no denying his raw talent and athleticism, and after a couple of inconsistent campaigns to begin his career, Isaac could be ready to break out.
