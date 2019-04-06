Isaac registered 18 points (6-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block over 23 minutes Friday against the Hawks.

Isaac managed to put up solid numbers across the board after being held to just 14 total points over his previous two contests. He's averaging 9.5 points through 73 games this season, although the Magic will look for two more solid games out of the 21-year-old forward to help secure a spot in the postseason.