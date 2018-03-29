Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Practices Thursday, probable for Friday
Isaac (foot) took part in a full practice Thursday and has been upgraded to probable for Friday's game against the Bulls, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.
Isaac reportedly went through full-contact work Thursday, which bodes well for his eventual availability Friday. As long as he doesn't see an uptick in discomfort during pregame warmups, Isaac should take the floor and immediately reclaim the starting small forward role. As a result, guys like Wesley Iwundu, Mario Hezonja and Arron Afflalo could also see a few less minutes on the wing.
More News
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Ruled out Wednesday vs. Brooklyn•
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Sits out practice Monday, doubtful Wednesday•
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Out again Saturday•
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Expected out again Saturday•
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Will not play Thursday•
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Doubtful with foot strain•
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.