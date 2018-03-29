Isaac (foot) took part in a full practice Thursday and has been upgraded to probable for Friday's game against the Bulls, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Isaac reportedly went through full-contact work Thursday, which bodes well for his eventual availability Friday. As long as he doesn't see an uptick in discomfort during pregame warmups, Isaac should take the floor and immediately reclaim the starting small forward role. As a result, guys like Wesley Iwundu, Mario Hezonja and Arron Afflalo could also see a few less minutes on the wing.