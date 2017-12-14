Isaac (ankle) participated in practice Thursday, but remains questionable ahead of Friday's game against the Trail Blazers, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.

Isaac has been sidelined since Nov. 11 with a sprained ankle, so considering the lengthy absence, the Magic will still likely remain as cautious as possible with their rookie as he nears a return. He was able to go through practice Thursday, but look for Isaac to also test it out during morning shootaround Friday before a final decision is made on his availability. With Aaron Gordon (concussion) uncertain for Friday as well, Isaac would be a welcomed addition to the frontcourt rotation.