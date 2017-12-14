Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Practices Thursday, uncertain for Friday
Isaac (ankle) participated in practice Thursday, but remains questionable ahead of Friday's game against the Trail Blazers, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.
Isaac has been sidelined since Nov. 11 with a sprained ankle, so considering the lengthy absence, the Magic will still likely remain as cautious as possible with their rookie as he nears a return. He was able to go through practice Thursday, but look for Isaac to also test it out during morning shootaround Friday before a final decision is made on his availability. With Aaron Gordon (concussion) uncertain for Friday as well, Isaac would be a welcomed addition to the frontcourt rotation.
More News
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.