Isaac (ankle) practiced with the Magic on Friday, but coach Frank Vogel indicated that the rookie is still a ways away from returning to game action, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Isaac hasn't played in more than a month as he continues to nurse a sprained right ankle, but it's certainly an encouraging sign that he's been cleared to practice. The Magic will likely exercise caution in reintegrating Isaac, who initially injured his ankle early in the season before re-aggravating the issue in mid-December. Isaac has appeared in only 15 games thus far, averaging 5.3 points and 3.7 rebounds.