Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Questionable for Thursday
Isaac (ankle) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Pistons, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.
Isaac was back on the floor Tuesday following a two-game absence because of a lingering ankle injury, posting one point, one rebound and two steals across 16 minutes. He saw his minutes limited and could be dealing with some residual soreness to the ankle. That brings his status into question for Thursday, though look for Isaac to test it out during morning shootaround and pregame warmups before a final decision is made on his availability.
