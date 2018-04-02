Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Questionable for Tuesday
Isaac is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Knicks due to a left ankle injury, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.
Isaac rolled his ankle toward the end of Sunday's loss to the Hawks, and he'll land on the injury report with yet another lower-leg injury. The rookie has missed considerable chunks of time already this season, though this latest ailment doesn't look to be overly serious.
