Isaac is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Cavaliers due to a right ankle sprain.

This is the same ankle injury that has lingered for several days. Despite being available for Saturday's game against the Nets, Isaac never took the floor, with the Magic opting to be cautious. Coach Jamahl Mosley said Isaac did a little less in practice Tuesday than he did Monday, but that was by design, so the team can continue to monitor him. Mosley also added that he expects Isaac to play Wednesday, but his availability will likely come down to a game-time decision, per Philip Rossman-Reich of OrlandoMagicDaily.com. Joe Ingles would get a small bump in playing time if Isaac sits.