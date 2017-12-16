Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Questionable Sunday vs. Pistons
Isaac (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's contest against the Pistons, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.
Isaac practiced in full Thursday for the first time in a month after suffering a relatively severe right ankle sprain, though still missed Friday's game. More word on his availability should emerge following Sunday's morning shootaround.
