Isaac is considered questionable to return to Friday's game versus the Pelicans due to right hamstring tightness.
Isaac compiled 10 points (4-4 FG) and two rebounds across nine minutes before leaving the game. In his absence, Tristan da Silva could see increased minutes at power forward, while Moritz Wagner would also be a candidate for more run.
