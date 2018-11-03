Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Questionable to return
Isaac is questionable to return to Friday's game against the Clippers due to a sprained right ankle, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.
Isaac sustained the injury during the second quarter of Friday's contest. He had provided just two points (1-4 FG, 0-1 3PT) and one rebound across 12 minutes prior to exiting. His absence should free up Terrence Ross and Wesley Iwundu for additional minutes. Expect an update on his status once the Magic provide more information.
More News
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Double-double in win over Celtics•
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Plays 27 minutes Saturday•
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Looks healthy in preseason win•
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Starting, on minutes limit Wednesday•
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Playing on minutes limit Wednesday•
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Manages to practice Tuesday•
-
Week 4 Preview
The schedule doesn't offer many clues, so how should Fantasy players approach Week 4?
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 4
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...
-
Fantasy hoops: Waiver Wire Week 3
A quirk in the schedule makes the Trail Blazers and Sixers prime candidates for Week 3.
-
Week 3 Preview
Gordon Hayward hasn't been himself this season, and you shouldn't rely on him yet. Who can...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 3
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times