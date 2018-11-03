Isaac is questionable to return to Friday's game against the Clippers due to a sprained right ankle, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

Isaac sustained the injury during the second quarter of Friday's contest. He had provided just two points (1-4 FG, 0-1 3PT) and one rebound across 12 minutes prior to exiting. His absence should free up Terrence Ross and Wesley Iwundu for additional minutes. Expect an update on his status once the Magic provide more information.