Isaac is questionable for Wednesday's game against the 76ers due to left knee injury management.

Isaac made his season debut Jan. 23 but hasn't played more than 10 minutes in any of his appearances, averaging 5.5 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.5 steals in 9.3 minutes per game. If he's sidelined Wednesday, Bol Bol could see a slight uptick in playing time.