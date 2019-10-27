Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Quiet in loss to Hawks
Isaac had just eight points (3-10 FG, 0-3 3PT, 2-2 FT) and four rebounds in Saturday's loss to the Hawks.
Of course, it's still early, but Isaac is off to a slow start, having scored just 11 total points through his first 49 minutes of action this season. Isaac hasn't been much of a factor as a playmaker, though he's been effective on the defensive end, blocking six shots through two games.
