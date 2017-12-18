Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Quiet in return from ankle injury
Isaac played 17 minutes in his return from an ankle injury, finishing with one point (0-4 FG, 1-2 FT) and two rebounds in a loss to Detroit.
Isaac missed more than a month with a severely sprained ankle, but was back in the mix off the bench Sunday, marking his first action since Nov. 11. The rookie out of Florida State will likely be eased back into the rotation over the next few games, and while he's an intriguing long-term prospect, he's unlikely to be a fantasy difference-maker in most leagues as a rookie.
More News
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Will play on minutes restriction Sunday•
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Questionable Sunday vs. Pistons•
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Will not play Friday•
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Practices Thursday, uncertain for Friday•
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Remains out Wednesday•
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Will remain out Saturday•
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...