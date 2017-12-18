Isaac played 17 minutes in his return from an ankle injury, finishing with one point (0-4 FG, 1-2 FT) and two rebounds in a loss to Detroit.

Isaac missed more than a month with a severely sprained ankle, but was back in the mix off the bench Sunday, marking his first action since Nov. 11. The rookie out of Florida State will likely be eased back into the rotation over the next few games, and while he's an intriguing long-term prospect, he's unlikely to be a fantasy difference-maker in most leagues as a rookie.