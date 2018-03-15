Isaac contributed four points (1-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT) to go along with four rebounds, one assist and one block across 18 minute during Wednesday's 126-117 win over the Bucks.

Isaac started yet again with multiple teammates sidelined due to injury, but he struggled at the offensive end and wound up playing just over half the game. A promising prospect due to his length and athleticism, it seems Isaac still has a ways to go before he can start delivering for fantasy owners when given the opportunity.