Isaac accumulated three points (1-3 FG, 1-3 3Pt), three rebounds and one steal across 11 minutes during Monday's 106-103 loss to the Lakers.

Isaac saw limited action off the bench, which has been the case through all three of the Magic's games to begin the regular season. The Florida State product looked to be turning into one of the better defensive players in the NBA early in his career, but a series of leg injuries have significantly impacted his trajectory. Isaac missed the entirety of the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons before appearing in only 11 games a year ago. Managers in deeper formats may want to keep an eye on Isaac's workload over the next few weeks, but it's looking increasingly likely that the injuries will prevent him from ever reaching the potential he displayed coming out of college.