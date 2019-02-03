Isaac scored 10 points (3-8 3Pt, 1-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT) while adding 12 rebounds, three steals, three blocks and an assist in 28 minutes during Saturday's 102-89 win over the Nets.

The second-year forward only has three double-doubles on the season, but two of them have come in the last two games. Isaac is still only averaging 9.8 points, 7.7 boards, 1.7 assists, 1.5 blocks, 1.0 steals and 0.9 three-pointers over the last 10 games, but his defensive prowess means he isn't too far away from having meaningful fantasy value in deeper formats.