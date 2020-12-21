Isaac (knee) signed a four-year, $80 million extension with the Magic on Monday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

The 23-year-old has already been ruled out for the 2020-21 campaign after undergoing ACL surgery in early August, but Orlando still opted to lock him up ahead of Monday's rookie extension deadline. Isaac played excellent defense and averaged 11.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.6 steals and 2.3 blocks over 28.8 minutes in 34 games last season, but he's played only 136 games over his first three seasons in the league.