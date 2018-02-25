Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Recalled from G-League
Isaac (ankle) was recalled from the G-League on Sunday.
Isaac continues to inch his way closer to a return for the Magic, but first, made a stop in the G-League for a rehab stint. On Friday, Isaac played for the Magic's affiliate, seeing a limited 13 minutes, while posting six points (2-6 FG) and three rebounds. Then on Saturday, he posted eight points (3-8 FG), three rebounds, three steals and an assist across 19 minutes. The fact that he played such limited minutes means he may not be ready to return ahead of Monday's matchup with the Thunder. That said, a final decision on that may not come until after the team's morning shootaround Monday, so look for another update following that session.
