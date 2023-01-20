Isaac (knee) has been recalled from the G League's Lakeland Magic but will be inactive for Friday's game against the Pelicans due to return to competition reconditioning.

Isaac hasn't made an NBA appearance since August of 2020 due to a torn ACL and a subsequent hamstring issue that also required surgery, but he spent the last week and a half in the G League. Over three appearances with Lakeland, he averaged 15.7 points and 6.7 rebounds in 17.7 minutes per game. While he'll be unavailable for Friday's matchup against New Orleans, his return to the parent club suggests that his return to action for Orlando is imminent. Once he's given the green light to make his season debut, he'll almost certainly face a minutes restriction, a trend that could continue throughout the season given the length of his absence.