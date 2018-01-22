Isaac, who was placed in a rehabilitation program Dec. 30 for his sore right ankle, acknowledged that he's proceeding slowly to ensure the ankle is at full strength before he plays in games again, John Denton of the Magic's official site reports. "Everything is coming along great and I've been able to start doing one-dribble moves and stuff to put more pressure on [the ankle]," Isaac said. "So it's coming along great and I feel great."

Though Isaac, who has played in just three of the Magic's last 33 games while managing the injury, expressed optimism about his recovery, the team has yet to issue a timetable for his return to full-contact work. As a result, it seems likely that Isaac's absence will stretch into February, if not longer, making him an unappealing stash candidate in most single-season leagues. Even when he was healthy, the rookie first-round pick was struggling to find his footing at the NBA level, as he shot just 40.5 percent from the floor across 15 contests.