Isaac (concussion) remains in the league's concussion protocol as of Thursday, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.

Isaac was held out of Wednesday's regular season finale after sustaining the concussion on Sunday, and his status is a bit murky as Saturday's Game 1 against Toronto nears. The rangy forward will be reevaluated Friday, but for now he should be considered very much questionable.

