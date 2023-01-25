Isaac will remain on a limit of 8-10 minutes for Wednesday's matchup against the Pacers, Khobi Price of the Orlando Sentinel reports.
Isaac made his long-awaited return during Monday's win over the Celtics, where he posted 10 points, three rebounds, two steals and one assist in 10 minutes. The Magic will remain cautious and keep him around 8-10 minutes for the time being.
